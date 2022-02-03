LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.
LTC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.90.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.