LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

LTC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

