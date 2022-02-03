ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

