The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,088.85

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.85 ($14.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.86). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.65), with a volume of 26,225 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,088.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,061.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

