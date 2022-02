Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

