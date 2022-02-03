Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.84

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.84 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.93). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.85), with a volume of 16,692 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £112.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

