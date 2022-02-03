Insider Buying: PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) Insider Purchases 768,807 Shares of Stock

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) insider Eskil Jersing acquired 768,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £23,064.21 ($31,008.62).

LON:PTR opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £28.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. PetroNeft Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.88 ($0.07).

Get PetroNeft Resources alerts:

About PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.