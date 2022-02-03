Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Drops By 17.8%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.99 million, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

