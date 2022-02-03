Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TARO opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.