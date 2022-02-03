Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $885.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,410.98. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

