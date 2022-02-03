Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Match Group stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

