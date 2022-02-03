C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:AI opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

