Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NVST stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Envista by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

