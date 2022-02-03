Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

