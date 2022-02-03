BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $63.39 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.