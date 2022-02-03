BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.
NYSE:K opened at $63.39 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
