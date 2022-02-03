Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Henry Schein by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

