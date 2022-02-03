Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Buy

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.