Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to “Strong-Buy”

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.7% but revenues lagged the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to benefit from strength across its BuildASign and Printi businesses, investment in brands and innovation and the partnership with Wix in the quarters ahead. Solid product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets are likely to be beneficial. Depositphotos and its subsidiary were acquired in October 2021 and are expected to boost Cimpress’ DIY product offerings. Strong growth in number of VistaCreate monthly active users also bode well. Pandemic-related uncertainties, supply-chain constraints and inflation in raw material costs are concerning. International business operations have exposed it to multiple risks. In the past three months, its share has underperformed the industry.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.