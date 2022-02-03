Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.