Contrasting Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies -4.22% 0.57% 0.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zenvia and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Zenvia presently has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 250.75%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.57%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $83.36 million 2.97 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 13.03 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -321.13

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Zenvia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

