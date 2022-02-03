$167.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $167.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the lowest is $165.33 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $647.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $649.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.08 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $682.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DCO opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

