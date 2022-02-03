FY2024 Earnings Forecast for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

