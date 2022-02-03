BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

BILL stock opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.24. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

