Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

