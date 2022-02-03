LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of LC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.