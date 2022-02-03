Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.94

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.94 and traded as low as $11.68. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 69,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the second quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

