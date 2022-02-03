Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.37 and traded as low as C$69.77. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$70.04, with a volume of 55,015 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.37.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8700006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,807,508.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.