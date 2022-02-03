iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.38

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.38 and traded as low as $33.80. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 186,378 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 18,045.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.