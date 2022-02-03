Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $638.11

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.11 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 605.60 ($8.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.31), with a volume of 11,103 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 620.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 638.11.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.