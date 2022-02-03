People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

