First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE FSD opened at $14.41 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

