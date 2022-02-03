First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE FSD opened at $14.41 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
