BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to Neutral at Redburn Partners

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of BNTX opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

