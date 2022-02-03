argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $274.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

argenx stock opened at $277.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

