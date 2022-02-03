Bank of America Begins Coverage on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

