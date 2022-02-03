Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Methanex stock opened at C$58.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.54. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.