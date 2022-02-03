KeyCorp Comments on Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

