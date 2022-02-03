Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.