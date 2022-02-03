WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities, and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition and portfolio expansion. Additionally, strong performance by all three business units remains a major tailwind. Solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses continues to drive EES revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses are contributing to the CSS segment. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses are benefiting the UBS segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Also, challenges related to supply chain are risks. Further, WESCO holds a leveraged balance sheet, which remains a concern for the company.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

