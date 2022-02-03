Financial Review: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 153.73%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 179.76%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 3.66 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -8.25 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 188.86 -$9.95 million N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Apollo Endosurgery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

