Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Critical Comparison

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.54 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.14

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.