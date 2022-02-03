CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Analysis

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94% Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83%

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 71.79 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.13 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.30

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CFN Enterprises and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Connect beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

