Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to “Hold”

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

