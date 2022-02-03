LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.75.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

