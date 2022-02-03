Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.