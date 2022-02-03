The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.