Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CMCO stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

