KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

KE stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,722,000.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

