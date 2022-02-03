Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 3.38.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

