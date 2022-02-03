Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

