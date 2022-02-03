Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.15

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.15 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 151.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 278,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.15. The company has a market capitalization of £674.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

