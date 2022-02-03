Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $81.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.07 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

